Days of authoritarian leadership diminishing: Wipro chairman Rishad Premji

Mansi Verma
Mar 01, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

Aabha Bakaya, Senior Editor, Business Today TV moderating the session with Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji during the NASSCOM Technology Leadership Summit (NTLS) 2023.

The days of authoritarian leadership are diminishing, while the vulnerable leadership style is becoming pervasive, according to Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji.

“The days of the authoritarian leader are more and more diminishing. The space for authentic, empathetic, vulnerable leadership where I can say ‘I need help, I don't know,’ is very much becoming pervasive,” Premji said at the Nasscom Technology Leadership Summit (NTLS) 2023.

Premji believes that leaders who can empathise and connect with people are very powerful. The Wipro chairman also said that it is important to encourage an environment of risk-taking and celebrate failures.

“It is important to celebrate things that don't work. Because otherwise, you kill the spirit of trying new things continuously. Innovation by design doesn't mean everything will succeed,” he said.