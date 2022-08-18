Day-ahead power trade hit after 13 states barred from trading, industry concerned over other short-term deals

Power traded in the day-ahead market took a hit after 13 states were barred on August 18 from buying or selling electricity from the spot market, through the bourses, or bilaterally, after these states did not clear their dues to power generating companies (gencos).

Two senior executives from the industry told Moneycontrol that while the decision to ban these states from trading in the short-term market is in line with the government’s earlier directive, it may cause disruptions in the near term and could potentially lead to power outages in some areas. Power distribution companies (discoms) typically buy electricity from the short-term market to meet the gap between demand and supply of electricity.

“We understand that two states have cleared their outstanding dues and are in the process of getting permission to be allowed back into the market. But what we have come to know now is that besides the day-ahead transactions, all other short-term transactions that were finalised between states, if they involved any of the barred states, will not be scheduled tomorrow,” a senior executive from the industry said.

“This could aggravate the problem but we hope that these states would do something soon to resolve the issue,” he said.

These 13 states, which have 27 discoms, collectively have outstanding dues of over Rs 5,000 crore. The highest dues were with Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Others on the list were– Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, and Mizoram. Industry sources told Moneycontrol that at least two of these states have made payments and may be allowed to trade soon.

Of the states banned from trading in the short-term market, the six most active states in the market are Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, industry officials said.

Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO), the national grid operator which is under the power ministry, banned these states from buying and selling electricity in the short-term market as per the Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules, 2022 that was notified in June.

To bring in payment discipline in the power sector, the rules have set in place a strict penalty system for states which are defaulting on payment schedules.

As per the rules, discoms have to pay a late payment surcharge (LPS) on the outstanding amount if they do not pay before the due date. Subsequently, the rate of LPS will increase 0.5 percent for every month of delay and if the delays are beyond 75 days, the states can be penalised.