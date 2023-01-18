 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos 2023 | See a great opportunity for tech business overall, says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

Parekh said he is having two types of discussions with Infosys' clients — one focusing on digital change and the other on cost automation and efficiency

Chandra R Srikanth and Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Amid worries of grey clouds over the IT services industry, Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said that his discussions with clients at the World Economic Forum in Davos have been quite positive.

Speaking to Moneycontrol’s Chandra R Srikanth on the sidelines, Parekh said he is having two types of discussions with clients — one focusing on digital change in industries such as energy, utilities and manufacturing, and the other on cost automation and efficiency, which is across industries including financial services, tech and telco.

“A lot of good discussions coming on right now, we see a great opportunity for the tech business overall. We will see how the next year comes about,” he said. 

When asked if the optimism varied between clients in different geographical areas such as America and Europe, Parekh said the difference is more apparent depending on the industry they belong to. 

“One of the things that's clear is the talk of where the economy is more than what you see in reality on the ground. So what people are saying, for example, is consumer behaviour is still quite robust,” he said. 

Slowing demand?