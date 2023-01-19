 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos 2023 Exclusive: Banks world over find new ways of getting into trouble, fears Raghuram Rajan

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan advised continued vigilance over asset quality of lenders and said state governments must target the weakest sections through pension schemes without compromising on the ability to spend in the future.

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has warned against complacency as the economy rebounds after a bad quarter, with the world taking note of forecasts of near 7 per cent growth rate for India. In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol, the former RBI governor added that without further reforms, India will find the going to be very tough especially when the rest of the world is slowing down.

Weighing in on the debate over old versus new pension scheme, he maintains that schemes should be targeted to the weakest sections for them to be effective.

He also acknowledged that India has made some real progress when it comes to reining in bad loans and said some business houses have paid down a lot of their debt. With the recent trend of more banks moving towards retail lending, he advised against complacency as banks across the world tend to find 'ways of getting into trouble'.

Here's the edited excerpt:

Moneycontrol: Thank you very much for talking to Moneycontrol. The sense we get at Davos is that it's not all gloom and doom, it's a mixed bag. While Europe seem pessimistic, America is hopeful and India is on the optimistic side. How do you gauge the mood here?