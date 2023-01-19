Davos 2023 Exclusive: Banks world over find new ways of getting into trouble, fears Raghuram Rajan

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has warned against complacency as the economy rebounds after a bad quarter, with the world taking note of forecasts of near 7 per cent growth rate for India. In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol, the former RBI governor added that without further reforms, India will find the going to be very tough especially when the rest of the world is slowing down.

Weighing in on the debate over old versus new pension scheme, he maintains that schemes should be targeted to the weakest sections for them to be effective.

He also acknowledged that India has made some real progress when it comes to reining in bad loans and said some business houses have paid down a lot of their debt. With the recent trend of more banks moving towards retail lending, he advised against complacency as banks across the world tend to find 'ways of getting into trouble'.

Here's the edited excerpt:

Moneycontrol: Thank you very much for talking to Moneycontrol. The sense we get at Davos is that it's not all gloom and doom, it's a mixed bag. While Europe seem pessimistic, America is hopeful and India is on the optimistic side. How do you gauge the mood here?

Raghuram Rajan: Well that's a fair assessment. I think the news on Europe has been better than expected in the last few months, especially with the growth coming in stronger. But also the energy situation is not as bad as as earlier thought. They've had a fairly warm winter. I'm not sure why the US is so optimistic, because I think the Fed still has a job to do and there will be some slowdown in the US of the remaining part of the year. India has always been optimistic and that's a good thing, it's good to be optimistic.

Moneycontrol: The IMF is also optimistic about India. They have outlined it as a bright spot compared to the other countries in the world.

Raghuram Rajan: Well, I think this year you have to be careful about the numbers. The IMF has been on the optimistic side the last few years. I think the reason to be careful about the 7% growth number, or 6.9% is that there was embedded in it a rebound from a fairly bad quarter towards the end of last year. And so when you take that rebound into account, you get 7%. But if you look at the incremental growth over the last couple of quarters, it's more like the 5% level. So what is important, as we try and break from this, it is going to be somewhat hard because the rest of the world is slowing. So, you know, I hope for the best. But let's be careful that the 7 per cent tag should not fool us.

Moneycontrol: So what's your own assessment?

Raghuram Rajan: If 5% is the incremental growth over the last few quarters, I'd say we should try and beat that. But again, without more reforms, with the rest of the world slowing, it's going to be a hard job.

Moneycontrol: When you say reforms, anything specific that you think that needs to be done?

Raghuram Rajan: Well, there's so many things which we need to do as a country. I mean, for example, land acquisition has always been on the table but we haven't really made it easy to acquire land even for big public sector projects. How do you balance fairness towards the farmer or the entity whose land is being acquired with the need for development?

Some States have managed a reasonable process, we need to learn from that and see if that can be expanded across States, maybe some central nudge? State and Central governments have brought down some of the costs of doing business but the costs of doing business are also things like uncertainty. What are the tariffs going to be? We've been raising tariffs across the board for quite some time. So is it going to be easier moving my supply chain to India, when I'm uncertain about how much the tariff will be on the products that I compete with? Some inputs may suddenly get hit with tariffs and then it becomes uncompetitive for me to make in India.

So it's been an age old problem but times for slow growth are times when reforms have special value. But of course, we're moving into an election year. So it's not clear that there'll be a lot of scope to do that.

Moneycontrol: The RBI has undertaken a series of rate hikes, and it expects the effect of that to kick in from the first quarter of this year. How do you see the inflation trajectory?

Raghuram Rajan: Well, I don't want to comment on interest rates, because I've resisted commenting on RBI policy, six years since I left but I still won't comment. I think the issue on the inflation side is that a lot of the recent disinflation has been because food prices have come down. That's typically what happens in winter. The area of concern which I think the RBI also has is really core inflation, which still is quite strong.

Breaking away from India, the big issue across the world is that commodity prices have been coming down in the wake of Chinese slowdown. The question is what happens as China picks up again? As the Chinese start buying more liquid natural gas, the Europeans will start having a problem because they also are very much in the liquid natural gas market, because they're not getting pipeline flows from Russia.

So, I think these are examples where we have to be watchful as we already have a large Current Account Deficit. And if in fact, commodity prices start going up, we have a problem of the external deficit, but also the problem of higher inflation.

Moneycontrol: Are you also concerned about how the asset quality cycle will pan out? Banks have already written off Rs 10 lakh crore according to data submitted in the Parliament. So while it's off their books, there still is stress in the financial system somewhere. And if India doesn't grow as much as we are hoping it will, then there is concern that they will be stress, especially in small and medium enterprises.

Raghuram Rajan: I think we've made real progress. There are some business houses that have paid down a lot of their debt At the same time, I think we can't lose track of the fact that it's when you're being complacent, that the bad loans start emerging, right. Remember, in 2007-09, we move very much into infrastructure loans as they had played out well so far. That created problems down the line in terms of infrastructure. Now we're moving to retail lending.

A lot of banks are moving to retail lending, and are they taking the appropriate credit risks? Are they pricing it properly? Is it something that will come back to hurt? The problem with banks across the world is that they find new ways of getting into trouble over time.

That said, they perform a very, very valuable function and one cannot do without banks, but one has to be careful. And the messaging always has to be that are they paying attention to the risks they're taking on? I think the experience from the pandemic has been that we haven't seen the buildup in bad loans with the small and medium sector. I think many small and medium enterprises are trying very hard to pay down their debt. That's a good thing, but I think we have to be careful that as the banks have cleaned up their balance sheet, they don't resume lending in a way that creates new problems down the line.

Moneycontrol: A few states have moved back to the Old Pension Scheme. Dr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia was very forthright in saying that this is a very bad move from a fiscal standpoint. What's your own take on this? Is this, you know, a step back from the pension reforms that India initiated?

Raghuram Rajan: Every state government is faced with a critical decision of what it spends money on. Some spend it on loan waivers, investments, pension schemes. Every government has to make those choices. I think the important lesson to take away is you have to target those key schemes as effectively as possible to the weakest sections of society. You don't want to compromise your ability to spend in the future, targeted at people who absolutely need it.

Moneycontrol: Do you think it is it's fiscally prudent to go back to the old pension scheme?

Raghuram Rajan: The reason we moved to the new pension scheme was because in the old scheme there were huge liabilities that got built up. It is important to remember that defined benefit schemes typically are easier for governments to take on, because you're not recognizing the liabilities. That implies what you really built up is a government liability for the future. If you're prudent, that inhibits your spending today and you have to keep that in mind.

Moneycontrol: We've seen you wearing many hats in the Indian policy space right from Finance Ministry to the RBI. Will we see you as the Finance Minister someday? Your work with Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra set off speculation that perhaps you have political ambitions.

Raghuram Rajan: There are so many chains of speculation built into that. No, I look, my walk was primarily as a citizen, concerned about some of the directions we were taking on the social side. I believe strongly in Indian democracy and communal harmony. I believe strongly that our institutions need to be protected. So it was a walk to say those are elements of Bharat Jodo that I fully agree with. It is integrating India together, we all need to stay together. I've said again, and again, I am perfectly happy with the job that I'm doing. I'm not looking for a new job. And so in that sense, all the speculation to me is idle.