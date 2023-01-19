 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos 2023: Raghuram Rajan cautions Indian banks on aggressive retail bet, warns of risks

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan has cautioned Indian banks on their aggressive tilt towards retail lending, flagging potential risks involved in the event of a downcycle.

“If you see, banks in India are moving towards retail lending. Are they pricing properly? Are banks looking at the risks involved?,” Rajan told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of Davos 2023.
The former RBI governor’s comments assume significance in the context of an aggressive retail bet by Indian banks in recent years. Most banks have witnessed significant jump in retail assets compared with wholesale loans.

Highlighting the problems with infrastructure lending in the past, Rajan said banks have to make sure that all the risks involved are checked.

“In 2007,2008 and 2009, we moved towards infrastructure loans because they played out well at the time. But afterwards, they created problems,” Rajan said.

Asset quality

Talking on the asset quality front, Rajan said that there has been some significant progress made on the repayment side. He said: “We've made real progress, some business houses have paid down a lot of their debt.”