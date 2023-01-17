Davos 2023 | Govt working on infra development in Mumbai to attract global investors says CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Image: PTI/File)

The Maharashtra government is working on developing infrastructure in Mumbai to ensure the safety and security of global players entering the city, said chief minister Eknath Shinde on January 17, as the state attempts to attract and woe investors at full strength.

“It is our responsibility to protect investors who put their money in and industrialists who set up shop in Mumbai. We are working towards beautification, road development, health, and safety infrastructure in the city so that players entering the city have a seamless experience,” said Shinde in a special interview with Moneycontrol on the sidelines of The World Economic Forum 2023 annual meeting, held in the Swiss ski resort town Davos.

Shinde also told Moneycontrol that the government is trying to further ease the process for global industries to set up shop in Mumbai by providing one window clearance for all permissions and subsidies.

This year, Maharashtra has set up a big pavilion in Davos to represent the state and attract investments at the WEF 2023. As many as 21 MoUs are to be signed with leading foreign investors and global companies during Shinde's two-day visit that began on January 16, according to a PTI report.

The chief minister added that WEF’s managing director Saadia Zahidi has signed two MoUs with the state on skill development centers and urban transformation, after a meeting with Shinde.

Over the two days, Shinde said he will meet and present Maharashtra's policies and outlook to key political and government representatives from Luxembourg, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore, among others.

“Maharashtra has a huge potential. We have good infrastructure, skilled manpower, and land, among other things. The weather is great, and the atmosphere and connectivity are good. The government is pro-development, pro-industry, and pro-people that is why people want to come to the state,” said Shinde.

He reiterated that by collaborating with world leaders on the forum, the state will be able to boost development and generate employment using the latest technology.

The investments are estimated to create more than 66,500 jobs over the next few years, the PTI report stated. The majority of the investments are greenfield projects in data centers, pharmaceuticals, logistics, chemicals, automobiles, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and ESDM (Electronics System Design & Manufacturing).