Davos 2023: Indian CEOs top global average on plans to cut operating costs

Jan 17, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

Amid rising geopolitical risks, a vast majority of Indian CEOs have indicated in a survey that they are reducing or planning to reduce operating costs, even as they are more upbeat than their global peers on their country's economic prospects.

However, most of the companies do not plan to cut their headcount or salaries, found the annual Global CEO Survey released by consultancy giant PwC here on the first day of the World Economic Forum meeting on Monday.

The survey also found that about four in ten CEOs (40 per cent of global and 41 per cent of India respondents) do not expect their companies to be economically viable in 10 years if they continue on their current path.

Also, about 78 per cent of India CEOs, 73 per cent of global CEOs and 69 per cent of Asia Pacific CEOs believe that global economic growth will decline over the next 12 months.

But the survey also indicated that despite the gloomy global outlook, India CEOs are hopeful about the country's economic growth. More than five in ten CEOs (57 per cent) express optimism about India's economy over the next 12 months.

In comparison, only 37 per cent of Asia Pacific CEOs and 29 per cent of global CEOs expect economic growth to improve in their countries or regions over the next 12 months.