Davos 2023| India needs to invest more in cybersecurity to avoid AIIMS-like cyber attacks, says expert

To avoid cyber attacks similar to the one that affected the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), India needs to ramp up its defenses and increase investment in cybersecurity, said Akshay Joshi, Head of Industry and Partnerships for the World Economic Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity.

In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2023 annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, Joshi also expressed concern over cyber attacks on not just premier healthcare institutions like AIIMS, but also on smaller hospitals where they may not have the requisite infrastructure to deal with such attacks.

"I'm even more concerned about the vast majority of hospitals that are very small. What capacity do they have to invest in such requisite technology?" Joshi said.

Joshi is also concerned about small-scale cyber attacks that happen across the sector and more frequently than massive ransomware attacks like that on AIIMS, Delhi.

He said: "I'm also very concerned about the ones that go unreported. The ticket size of these cyber attacks is really small, but the frequency is very high."

In November 2022, a major ransomware attack hit AIIMS -- the country's leading hospital and research institute -- leaving centralised records inaccessible. Hospital services such as generations of unique health identification numbers, new registrations, laboratory reports, billing and patient discharge data were also hit. The attack not only hit hospital operations but also academic processes.

Need for cybersecurity professionals Speaking about cyber preparedness, Joshi highlighted there's a shortage of 3.4 million cybersecurity professionals worldwide. "Now, that's a big challenge," he said, and pointed out that a massive shortage means there are jobs up for grabs. "However, a good cybersecurity professional will probably prioritise a job with one of the large technology companies. But what happens to sectors such as health care or education?" he asked. According to Joshi, this gap in talent is a massive opportunity for India. "We have a population that has a technology bent in mind; a lot of our students naturally gravitate towards technical domains. I think there is a massive opportunity here for us. If you're able to train cybersecurity professionals, we will not only serve the markets in India, but also the rest of the world," he said. For training such professionals Joshi said that the curriculum can not be static and that it needs to keep evolving. There is also a need to do more focused training for the same, he added. Awaiting new cybersecurity policy Joshi then went on to speak about how the current cybersecurity policy of India dates back to 2013, and that the government is about to release the new one soon. "That's going to be a much-awaited measure," he said. He added that the WEF has a strong working relationship with the National Cybersecurity Coordinators Office -- the government body entrusted with formulating the National Cybersecurity Strategy. In July last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed on the yet-to-be-released piece of regulation. Joshi lauded last year's CERT-in cybersecurity regulations but pointed out that more needs to be done in building awareness on the kind of cybersecurity incidents that need to be reported; how businesses should adapt to these policies and how to comply with them. Majority expect major cyber attack in 2 years While responding to a query on the kind of threats that nation states face today in terms of cyber attacks, Joshi, while attributing to a recent WEF report on cybersecurity, said that 93 percent of cyber executives and 86 percent of business executives expect a "catastrophic cyber event" over the next two years. "Critical infrastructure protection, especially in light of the geopolitical instability becomes one of the key focus areas," he added.

Moneycontrol News

