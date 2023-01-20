 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos 2023| India needs to invest more in cybersecurity to avoid AIIMS-like cyber attacks, says expert

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST

To avoid cyber attacks similar to the one that affected the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), India needs to ramp up its defenses and increase investment in cybersecurity, said Akshay Joshi, Head of Industry and Partnerships for the World Economic Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity.

In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2023 annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, Joshi also expressed concern over cyber attacks on not just premier healthcare institutions like AIIMS, but also on smaller hospitals where they may not have the requisite infrastructure to deal with such attacks.

"I'm even more concerned about the vast majority of hospitals that are very small. What capacity do they have to invest in such requisite technology?" Joshi said.

Joshi is also concerned about small-scale cyber attacks that happen across the sector and more frequently than massive ransomware attacks like that on AIIMS, Delhi.

He said: "I'm also very concerned about the ones that go unreported. The ticket size of these cyber attacks is really small, but the frequency is very high."

In November 2022, a major ransomware attack hit AIIMS -- the country's leading hospital and research institute -- leaving centralised records inaccessible. Hospital services such as generations of unique health identification numbers, new registrations, laboratory reports, billing and patient discharge data were also hit. The attack not only hit hospital operations but also academic processes.