Davos 2023 | Hitachi sees India as a base for conducting international business, says country MD Bharat Kaushal

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

India certainly emerges as a much bigger destination for Hitachi and for other Japanese companies too, says Hitachi India MD Bharat Kaushal

Traditionally, Hitachi did business in India for India, but it is now increasingly emerging as a base to do business outside of India, said Hitachi India Managing Director Bharat Kaushal, who spoke exclusively to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos.

“India is increasingly emerging as a base to do business outside India, especially in capital goods, where the government has launched a lot of incentives for technology transfer, and also funding it, allowing you to keep the IPR [intellectual property rights] — these are very significant steps,” he said.

He added that when this is combined with India's volumes, they get higher margins in overseas markets that a company like Hitachi has access to.

“India certainly emerges as a much bigger destination for us and for other Japanese companies too,” he said.

Speaking about the company’s investments in India, Kaushal said that the capital goods industry requires constant investment, particularly in the rail business.

“We are not just doing Indian Railways modernisation, or the metros, or even the high-speed train. We are also trying to supply to North America and other places from India. So you have Japanese technology coated in Indian Rupees making it more competitive,” he said.