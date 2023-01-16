 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Davos 2023: Europe, NATO to build Ukraine unity in Russian no-go zone

Reuters
Jan 16, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST

The World Economic Forum (WEF), which returns to its winter slot in the high-end Swiss ski resort this week, was once the deal-making playground for Moscow's tycoons but since Russia's invasion of Ukraine glitzy parties and investment meetings with Russian politicians, executives and academics are no more.

As fears of a new Russian offensive from Belarus mount in Ukraine, Kyiv's allies are seeking to forge greater unity and to ramp up support at the Davos meeting of political and business leaders, where Russians are conspicuous by their absence.

The World Economic Forum (WEF), which returns to its winter slot in the high-end Swiss ski resort this week, was once the deal-making playground for Moscow's tycoons but since Russia's invasion of Ukraine glitzy parties and investment meetings with Russian politicians, executives and academics are no more.

By contrast, a heavy contingent of Ukraine's closest allies from the Baltics, Nordic countries and eastern Europe, along with the European Union and NATO leaders, are all attending ahead of a crunch meeting in Ramstein, Germany on Friday that should see further sophisticated weaponry pledged to Ukraine.

Russia and Belarus began joint military exercises on Monday, which have triggered fears in Kyiv and the West that Moscow could use its ally to launch a new ground offensive in Ukraine.

"On my way from Lithuania to @Davos where I have been invited to speak. Lithuania is a very good friend of Ukraine, so you know what I will be saying. #ArmUkraineNow," Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Twitter.

Of the G7 leaders, only German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose country is under pressure to deliver state-of-the art Leopard tanks to Ukraine, will address attendees.