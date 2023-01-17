 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Davos 2023: China open to the world says Vice-Premier Liu in investment pitch

Reuters
Jan 17, 2023 / 08:50 PM IST

The visit by China's economic tsar to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort marks the first trip abroad by a high-level Chinese delegation since Beijing last month abruptly began dropping its "zero-COVID" curbs that shielded its 1.4 billion people from the virus.

The five-day annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) starts today in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos. The forum has called on leaders from across the globe to address the looming economic crisis, and threatening energy and food crises, while laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and resilient world.

China welcomes foreign investment and will continue to open up to the world, its Vice-Premier Liu said on Tuesday, in an explicit pitch to global leaders in Davos as Beijing works to revive its slowing economy.

The visit by China's economic tsar to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort marks the first trip abroad by a high-level Chinese delegation since Beijing last month abruptly began dropping its "zero-COVID" curbs that shielded its 1.4 billion people from the virus.

But the policy also cut off China from the rest of the world for the past three years, stifling foreign investment.

Liu's comments mark one of China's clearest signals that it is keen to re-engage on key issues and attract foreign money as it tries to jump-start an economy that grew just 3% last year, one of its worst showings in 50 years and missing a 5.5% target.

"China will always promote all-round opening up, and improve the level and quality of opening up," Liu said in a speech that speech that mentioned strengthening international cooperation and maintaining world peace 11 times.

"Foreign investments are welcome in China, and the door to China will only open up further," he said.