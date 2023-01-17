Davos 2023: Ajit Gulabchand blames Congress leaders for shutting down Lavasa township

Davos veteran and Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) Ajit Gulabchand said on January 17 that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh are to be blamed for shutting down Lavasa township which was earlier under his company’s control.

“Some politicians like Sonia Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh thought that it is not a good idea. They wrongfully attacked it, and therefore, it got into difficulty,” he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

He hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will take ‘a fresh look at it’.

“I would request the Modi government to take a fresh look at it. You have promoted the area of smart cities, looked at the idea of urban India… projects like these will (help you) get models, different methods of creating smart cities, and this is what I would like it to happen one day,” Gulabchand said.

Lavasa City by Lavasa Corporation was a joint venture between HCC (68.7 percent), Avantha Group (17.18 percent), Venkateshwara Hatcheries (7.81 percent) and Vithal Maniar (6.29 percent). The township was planned for a population of three lakh people. The project was to include apartments, villas and hotels. It defaulted on bank loans after the environment ministry issued a stop-work order to the project in 2010. The company was set up in the year 2000 by Ajit Gulabchand-led Hindustan Construction Company (HCC). His idea was to develop the country’s first privately-developed city, spread over 20,000 acres in the Mulshi and Velhe areas in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

Asked if his Lavasa dream was over, Gulabchand said that “it was a new city privately initiated which would be a smart city”.

He said that is not a real estate project, but a city where municipal services would have been charged. “Real estate is one part of it.” “It was taken to bankruptcy by one of the borrowers. The issue is does India really want this. No government has come out to actually help and make it happen. It was Maharashtra government’s intention to build the first private city,” he added. Asked which was the project he was proudest of, he said that the company had built several projects, such as Asia’s largest nuclear power plant at Kudankulam but the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai has become one of the favourite projects for most people in India because it “is most visible”.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE