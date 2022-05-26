Davos 2022: German Chancellor Olaf says war shows need for climate goals

Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany must pursue its climate goals even more resolutely because of Russia's war in Ukraine.

In a speech Thursday on the last day of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Scholz said Germany's plan to become carbon-neutral by 2045 has become even more important as a result of the war.

He added that while the conflict is not the sole trigger of the turning point, it increases the pressure to act. If the Paris climate targets were not met, he says the world would be heading for a catastrophe.

The German chancellor also mentioned how new, emerging powers in Asia, Africa and Latin America are taking advantage of the opportunities offered by globalization. He says that for too long, we have practically equated democracy with the West in the classical sense.

To broaden multilateral cooperation, Scholz says he invited South Africa, Senegal, India, Indonesia and Argentina to the summit of the Group of Seven major industrialized nations in Elmau, Bavaria, next month.

Scholz says they represent countries and regions whose cooperation the world needs to move forward on global challenges in the future.

He added that a new partnership also means showing solidarity in the face of looming hunger, commodity, and inflation crises.

Speaking Thursday at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Scholz said the invasion of Ukraine does not mark the outbreak of any conflict anywhere in Europe. Here, a nuclear-armed superpower claims to redraw borders.