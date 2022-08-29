David Crane resigns as Tata Steel's independent director, to join US Dept of Energy

Tata Steel's independent director David Crane has resigned from his position, as he would be joining the United States Department of Energy, the company said in a regulatory filing on August 29.

Crane will formally step down from his post in effect from September 5, as per the resignation letter attached with the exchange filing. He would be joining the US Department of Energy as 'Director of the Office of Clean Energy Demonstration' on September 6.

The said position at the federal body of the US government requires him to "step off from all private sector positions", Tata Steel said.

"Crane has confirmed that there are no other material reasons other than the one mentioned above, for his resignation as independent director of Tata Steel," the company further noted.

Crane's tenure at Tata Steel lasted for less than a year, as he was brought on board in October 2021.

"Even though it has been less than a year, it has been a tremendous honor to serve on the Board of Tata Steel and to be associated with the Tata Group. I wish to convey my appreciation to the Board of Directors and the entire Management Team of Tata Steel for their support during my tenure," he said in the resignation letter.

Crane, notably, is a prominent energy industry executive, with a cumulative experience of more than 30 years in traditional and clean energy sectors. This includes an aggregate period of 13 years as the chief executive officer of three publicly traded energy companies - NRG Yield Inc, International Power Plc and NRG Energy Inc.