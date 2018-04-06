App
Apr 06, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Datamatics Global Services gains 2% on acquisition of BPO firm in Philippines

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Datamatics Global Services share price gained 1.7 percent intraday Friday after acquisition of BPO company in Philippines.

"Datamatics Global Services Corp, the step down subsidiary of the company, has acquired 75 percent stake in RJ Globus Solutions Inc, a voice based BPO company headquartered in Manila, Philippines," the firm said in its filing.

It further said the balance 25 percent shares would be acquired in the year 2019 and 2020 based on the financial performance of the target company.

Datamatics spent USD 50,625 towards acquisition of 1,875 shares (or 75 percent). Additionally, USD 15,54,375 will be infused towards payment of certain liabilities as per the definitive agreements, it said.

The objective of this acquisition is to further strengthen the company’s BPO offerings to meet the growing demands of customers and increase its market presence through an expanded global

delivery center.

Post-acquisition RJ Globus will become stepdown subsidiary of the company.

At 11:18 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 112.10, up Rs 1.10, or 0.99 percent on the BSE.

