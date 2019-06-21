App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DATA STORY: India second only to the US in contributing money to the United Nations operations

India has faced criticism in the past for receiving foreign aid from different organisations despite being termed 'an economic powerhouse'

Sumit Kumar @sumitkumar29

 

India, the seventh biggest economy in the world, contributed about $1.27 billion to the United Nations for its operations, projects, and programmes around the world in 2015. With a $1.64 billion contribution, the United States tops the list of the most generous contributors to the UN.

The data collated by Statista, has been sourced from the United Nations and puts major developed economies like France and United Kingdom at eighth and ninth spots in the list of top ten contributing countries to the global peace building organisation.

Infographic: Which Countries Contribute The Most To The United Nations? | Statista

Further, India contributes more than all its counterparts in the BRICS bloc.

The UN's total value of procurement of goods and services in 2015 stood at $17.6 billion.

Interestingly in 2015, UN's procurement of goods and services from countries with economies in transition, developing countries and least developed countries combined stood at $10.8 billion whereas from developed countries the UN procured $6.6 billion.

In the latest report on statistics of UN procurement, though India's share in UN's procurement declined, the country maintained its position of being the second biggest contributor to the peace-building organisation.

India has faced criticism in the past for receiving foreign aid from different organisations despite being termed 'an economic powerhouse'.

However, in a written reply to the parliament earlier this year, Minister of State for External Affairs, General VK Singh informed, "India is currently a net donor of foreign aid. In the last three years, India has provided more aid to foreign countries, than it has received."

Most of India's aid is directed towards its neighbours such as Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

First Published on Aug 31, 2017 06:05 pm

