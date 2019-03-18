App
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DATA STORY | Facebook, Tesla brand value hurt the most in US

Samsung and Sony saw the biggest reputation gains in the US in 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Facebook and Tesla have taken the biggest brand reputation hits in the US in 2019, according to the Axios and Harris Poll report.

Other brands whose reputation took a turn for the worse include McDonald's, Nike, Target and Google.

South Korea's Samsung and Japanese conglomerate Sony saw the biggest reputation gains in the US in 2019.

The Axios and Harris Poll report ranked the corporate reputations of the 100 most visible companies in the US.

9Image source: Statista)

Facebook, which ranked 94, saw a sharp drop of 43 places. This was possibly due to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal that hit the social network early in 2018.

"Facebook has had to answer to legislators around the world this year about how it shares users’ data with third parties, the role it plays in spreading disinformation, and the vulnerabilities it has to hacks," said Statista's Sarah Feldman.

Tesla, which ranked 3rd in 2018, fell 39 spots this year.

The electric car maker's reputation was hurt after its CEO Elon Musk was pulled up by market regulator SEC for his tweets, and the company struggled to meet production targets.

"The electric car company has dealt with operational and managerial setbacks after CEO Elon Musk derided the SEC, missed a Wall Street delivery goal, tweeted he would take the company private, and smoked marijuana on live TV," said Feldman.

Samsung's brand reputation rose nearly points from last year, with the technology giant ranking at 7 in 2019.

Sony, at rank 10, gained 21 spots.

Other brands that saw massive improvements in reputation this year were 21st Century Fox, Procter and Gamble, JPMorgan Chase and Royal Dutch Shell.

(Image source: Axios Harris survey)
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 05:24 pm

tags #Business #Facebook #Samsung #Sony #Tesla

