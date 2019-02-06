Data intelligence firm Mimiro raises $30 million for its anti-financial crime AI-platform

Mimiro (formerly ComplyAdvantage) has raised USD $30 million from investors to accelerate the global expansion of its machine-learning platform for analysing the risk of financial crime. The Mimiro platform uses deep learning and machine intelligence to verify parties and transactions. The funding will be used to address concerns as terrorist funding, money-laundering and fraud, the company officials said.

Index Ventures, the London and San Francisco-based venture capital firm, led the Series B round, and were joined in the round by existing investor Balderton Capital. Jan Hammer, Partner at Index Ventures who led the firm’s investments in Adyen and Robinhood, joins the Mimiro board.

While financial crime and ‘know your customer’ rules are Mimiro’s near-term focus, the company is building a comprehensive global repository that provides an instant, accurate risk profile for every commercial entity and individual in the world.

"We exist because globalisation is intensifying the business problems of trust," says Mimiro’s CEO and founder Charles Delingpole, who previously founded MarketInvoice. "To offset concerns, many businesses can be hyper-cautious and conservative, losing out on commercial opportunities – in some cases abandoning entire countries or industries."

Mimiro is present across 45 countries and serves around 350 clients in US, Europe, and Asia, including major global banks.