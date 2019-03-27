App
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Data integrity vendor Gresham bags $9 million worth orders from Global banks

Clareti technology has been adopted by over 100 firms globally.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Gresham Technologies, a software and services company that specialises in providing real-time data integrity solutions, announces a second major global bank win in the first quarter of 2019.

The most recent bank win comes hot on the heels of a comparable 'bulge bracket' global investment bank win in February. The two new wins together represent over £7M in total contract value.

Since the first Clareti customer went live in 2013, Clareti technology has been adopted by over 100 firms .

One of the banks selected the Clareti platform, together with one of Gresham's strategic alliance partners, Cognizant, to deliver a fully managed service to replace core cash and stock reconciliations as well as address new global requirements. The second bank will also replace a legacy vendor solution for its global cash and securities processing operations with Gresham's more agile technology.

With ambitious strategic digitalisation plans, both firms independently identified the need to replace inflexible, inefficient legacy applications that date back to the 1990's. Ian Manocha, CEO at Gresham, commented, "Two more of the world's largest banks' have turned to Gresham to enable their post-trade digitalisation, with Clareti underpinning their approach to enterprise data control and automation. Success alongside a partner of Cognizant's calibre, further demonstrates how Clareti has become the industry's only proven alternative to legacy reconciliation technology."
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

