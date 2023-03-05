 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Data fog compounds challenges of fighting a stubborn US inflation

New York Times
Mar 05, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

By Paul Krugman

Economists have been arguing fiercely about inflation for around two years now, and that’s fine.

The pandemic disrupted business as usual, led to some extraordinarily large policy responses and was followed by a large rise in inflation. Of course people are debating the extent to which inflation was caused by pandemic disruptions as opposed to excessively expansionary policies; we’ll probably still be arguing about what really happened in 2021-22 decades from now.

That said, there’s a sour tone to the current debate, with more than a hint of ad hominem attacks, that’s making it hard for me to read much of what’s being written. I mean, we’re not talking Tucker Carlson-level invective, but there’s more ugliness than one usually expects over what are, in the end, highly technical issues.