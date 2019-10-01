Data driven decision-making & service delivery top the bank’s agenda: YES BANK CDO

Since inception in 2004, YES BANK has grown into a ‘Full Service Commercial Bank’ providing a complete range of products, services and technology-driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers. With its constant efforts and investments around emerging technologies, YES BANK has assumed a leadership position in the digital space.

Ritesh Pai, Chief Digital Officer, YES BANK, takes us through the various tech initiatives that have helped the Bank in building seamless interfaces for customers on self-service channels. In addition, the bank has successfully built interfaces for service and sales staff to help understand the customer better and offer some of the services instantaneously.

Edited Excerpts:

Q: Could you take us through the digital transformation journey of YES BANK?

A: YES BANK embarked on a re-platforming exercise in 2016 post which the Tech architecture was reimagined for the future. As part of this, the Bank has upgraded core systems and implemented Enterprise platforms in the areas of mobility, risk management, data analytics etc. Further, point to point system integrations were quickly replaced by a message broker framework. Our Bank also built a lot of APIs, and now Micro APIs. All the above initiatives have helped in building seamless interfaces for customers on self-service channels in addition to having built interfaces for service and sales staff to help understand the customer better and offer some of the services instantaneously. The Bank has also invested in robotics to automate a lot of back-end operations which can now run round the clock and reduce turnaround times (TATs) for reconciliation and customer complaint resolution.

Q: YES BANK has been ranked at the top across 56 Public and Private sector banks in India by MeitY. How was the journey?

A: With increase in Digital native customers who use technology across their lifestyle, it was also imminent that they would expect the banking and payments to GO digital. Further to this and post demonetization, the Government of India has put forward a vision for less cash economy. Given the above scenario, the Bank has adopted an A-R-T (Alliances and Relationships based on Technology) framework to work with fintech partners and take payments to last mile, especially in the areas of emerging payments such as UPI, IMPS and Prepaid Cards. The key was to continue to contextualize payments across customer life cycle in both self-service and assisted modes. Further, the Bank has also worked on specific customized payment use cases for Corporate Clients, specific solutions for Smart Cities, digitization of Govt payments etc. This has been well received in the market and contributed to the volume of digital transactions.

While this was about volume of transactions, MeitY score was also about system resilience, adoption of emerging payment methods and servicing merchants in rural areas and smart cities. The Bank has also invested in superior technology systems which are scalable and flexible to service the growing transaction volumes and meet the demanding customer expectations. All these initiatives have helped the Bank to assume a leadership position in the digital space.

Q: With financial institutions investing big in AI, could you share your insights on the importance of AI in Indian banking industry?

A: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing a crucial role in helping Indian banking industry evolve to compete with new fintech companies. Indian banks have largely played on branch presence in high density areas, but with the advent toward growing digital economy and new generation comfort with using technology, the physical reach isn’t a differentiator anymore. AI is helping banks with service digitization, enabling them to provide proactive service to its customers, thereby removing the need for physical travel to banks.

Talking about YES BANK, when we closely observe our digital and branch customers portfolio, digital banking shows a significant growth opportunity areA: Transforming current processes using AI not only improves operational efficiencies but also helps improve customer experience. We have been able to successfully transition our branch customers to our digital channels and have been able to positively impact customer sentiment by creating a more personalized experience. We are also using graph technologies to map our customer journey, and this has improved customer experience with all our interaction channels.

We are further using AI and ML to play a proactive role of smart assistants to our internal employees - we have aligned automated reading, interpreting email communication and thereafter logging service tickets as well as assigning them to relevant contact center teams.

We have invested in AI based solutions that allow our customers to securely interact with YES BANK using virtual assistants such as Alexa, Google assistant etc., giving them the freedom to interact and transact with us without getting on a call, logging to their net banking or visiting a branch office.

Q: Has the in-house IT team of YES BANK developed any product/App to steer the tech initiatives?



Firstly, the Bank has partnered with Cloudera, the world’s leading Hadoop distribution provider to implement an enterprise-wide data lake on a big data platform. This serves as the data platform for all analytical needs of YES BANK consumers as well as business users.



Secondly, the Bank has invested heavily in the futuristic skillsets of AI and ML to leverage this data and draw various customer insights using ML models for customer experiences.



Thirdly, the Bank has also embraced modern application development architecture consisting of fully automated dev-ops pipeline and Kubernetes-based micro-services platform for rapid build and deployment of such analytical applications using micro-services for all channels. This entire platform leverages next generation database technologies such as No SQL, Graph dbs and search databases like elastic to scalable service the customer request instantaneously.



Lastly, we have undertaken a channel transformation program to use innovative UI/UX for consuming these micro-services and build truly fantastic experiences for our customers. This extends not only to our customer facing channels (NB MB, Chatbot etc.) but also to employee facing applications for our sales and service representatives.

