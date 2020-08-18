Data and AI can add $5 trillion to India’s GDP by 2025: Nasscom

Data and artificial intelligence (AI) can add $5 trillion to India’s GDP by 2025, according to a recent report by The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom).

The report, 'Unlock Value from Data and AI: The Indian Opportunity', reveals that of the $5 trillion, close to $95 billon would come from consumer goods and retail and $65 billion each from agriculture and banking and insurance. Other sector that has a huge potential to add to this include telecom, media and IT, energy, transport and logistics, automobile manufacturing, public sector and healthcare.

Speaking at the virtual launch, Minister of Communications, Electronics & IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said for this to happen India need to further exploit data, which is generated in large volumes using AI, with the focus on agriculture, healthcare and education.

“We are generating billions of data with initiatives like digital payments, Goods & Service Tax (GST) and digital health card. Close to three crore authentications are happening with Aadhaar. Thats the kind of data we are generating, we need to leverage it,” he said.

This, according to the report, can be done by focusing on five building blocks such as strategy, data, and technology stack such as health, talent and execution. To create these blocks, the report said, three key interventions needed -- identifying datasets, creating marketplace for data and a central agency for defining and enforcing data standards.

Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro, said during the panel discussion that datasets of national importance with each ministry with specific use cases needs to be identified. “If it is agriculture, datasets could include soil, weather and pricing. It could be COVID-19, recovery of economy, education or health,” he added.

The report has also pointed out that once the data sets are identified, programme to create a marketplace of data should be launched with effective strategy to implement it.

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said a central apex body would be necessary to work with different data officers and also to define and enforce standards. With the scale and complexity for a country like India, these needs to be institutionalised and have some structure to this, he added.