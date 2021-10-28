MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Dassault Systemes ups 2021 estimates for the third time

Reuters
October 28, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST

French technology and software company Dassault Systemes on Thursday raised for the third time this year its forecasts for 2021, citing strong licence sales and improving auto and aerospace business.

The tech solutions firm now expects non-IFRS revenues of 4.80-4.83 billion euros ($5.57-5.61 billion), bringing its earnings per share (EPS) to 0.94-0.95 euros, It had previously guided for non-IFRS revenues of 4.75 to 4.79 billion euros and earnings per share of 0.89-0.91 euros.
Tags: #Business #Dassault Systemes
first published: Oct 28, 2021 11:10 am

