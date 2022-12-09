 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Das Unplugged: Why press meets by the incumbent RBI governor are like no other

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Dec 09, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

The press conferences by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das are in stark contrast with those of his predecessors. Those were dull affairs. Das loves to take questions.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File Image: AFP)

“Since I’ve become a central banker, I’ve learned to mumble with great coherence,” Alan Greenspan, a former Fed chairman, told reporters in 1987. “If I seem unduly clear to you, you must have misunderstood what I said.”

Greenspan belonged to an earlier, ancient even, generation of central bankers who embraced secrecy and restraint with gusto.

Central banking has in recent years embraced a playbook of transparency, often defining specific economic objectives in its policies. This is the outcome of demands from various stakeholders of the economy, particularly investors who strain for hints about what a central bank will decide during policy meetings.

The markets watch every word of a central banker, looking for clues in policy stances based on changes—or constancy—in economic conditions such as price movements, the pace of growth and unemployment levels. The RBI for example closely watches inflation and acts on raising or cutting interest rates depending on price behaviour.

Despite the tilt towards transparency, it isn’t easy to get a direct answer from a central banker, particularly so on interest rates. The language typically is stuffed with jargons and ifs and buts that one rarely manages to derive a conclusive answer. Worse, some governors do not explain at all, beyond a few measured words.

Relaxed and happy captain