Das Unplugged: Why press meets by the incumbent RBI governor are like no other

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File Image: AFP)

“Since I’ve become a central banker, I’ve learned to mumble with great coherence,” Alan Greenspan, a former Fed chairman, told reporters in 1987. “If I seem unduly clear to you, you must have misunderstood what I said.”

Greenspan belonged to an earlier, ancient even, generation of central bankers who embraced secrecy and restraint with gusto.

Central banking has in recent years embraced a playbook of transparency, often defining specific economic objectives in its policies. This is the outcome of demands from various stakeholders of the economy, particularly investors who strain for hints about what a central bank will decide during policy meetings.

The markets watch every word of a central banker, looking for clues in policy stances based on changes—or constancy—in economic conditions such as price movements, the pace of growth and unemployment levels. The RBI for example closely watches inflation and acts on raising or cutting interest rates depending on price behaviour.

Despite the tilt towards transparency, it isn’t easy to get a direct answer from a central banker, particularly so on interest rates. The language typically is stuffed with jargons and ifs and buts that one rarely manages to derive a conclusive answer. Worse, some governors do not explain at all, beyond a few measured words.

Relaxed and happy captain

The incumbent governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shaktikanta Das is an exception.

The former finance secretary isn’t someone who goes defensive when confronted with tough questions. He never minces words, though, on occasion, the responses could leave reporters scratching their heads.

This trait was again on display on December 7, after the central bank announced a decision by the monetary policy committee to raise rates by another 35 basis points. Das, 65, faced a flurry of questions from reporters on his next rate move.

“We are living in an uncertain world. The outlook is extremely uncertain,” he said. “So, therefore, what we will do if it doesn't match our expectations is something on which it's not possible for me to comment at this stage,” Das said.

Das was then asked whether e-rupee needs to be mandatorily accepted for transactions. “We will deal with all those challenges and all these questions. You have raised a question. So these kinds of questions and these kinds of issues will come up before us. And as we move forward, we will deal with them,” Das said.

Das responds at length but is non-committal on future actions. That’s perhaps Das’ way of addressing tough questions.

Right from his first presser after taking charge as governor, Das was everything his predecessors were not—relaxed and confident—a stark contrast from the earlier such meetings with RBI governors that which featured long questions followed by stiff, monosyllabic answers.

Das’ predecessor Urjit Patel, for instance, typically avoided answering controversial questions. Most other governors who held the top office such as D Subbarao, Bimal Jalan too were men of few words.

The big exception was Raghuram Rajan.

Rajan was a rockstar RBI governor, and a media darling. He weighed in on everything, ranging from the independence of RBI to interest rates to intolerance in the democracy.

Familiar territory

But even Rajan was guarded with his comments at policy pressers.

Not so Das. He seems relaxed and happy while answering questions. He affects a friendly demeanour. It is as if one could ask: “Hi Shakti, what did you have for breakfast?”

As RBI governor, Das wasn’t unfamiliar to the functioning of the central bank.

It was Das, who as the former economic affairs secretary, spearheaded the Narendra Modi government’s November 2016 demonetisation programme—which invalidated 86 percent of currency in circulation overnight in search of black money in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Das changed the way governors interacted with the press right from his first presser after taking charge as governor. Policy pressers aren’t the grim, serious affairs they used to be. Das likes to joke and sometimes even gives into lectures.

On Wednesday too, the governor began on a lighter note suggesting to photographers that they could use his file pictures and had a few lighter exchanges with journalists saying RBI press conferences can’t be colourful. RBI press conferences are supposed to be serious affairs, he quipped.

Since Das took over the job, the once controversial subject of RBI-government friction to has vanished from press conferences. The RBI-government public verbal battle—a regular event during the Raghuram Rajan-Urjit Patel era—has stopped entirely. No one talks about policy differences and central bank autonomy anymore.

Under Das, it is business as usual at Mint Road.