Das, Narendra Modi’s demonetisation man, wants banks to lend more; will lenders pay heed?

Shaktikanta Das is a seasoned technocrat, someone who wouldn’t easily yield to adversities and dodge questions at pressers unlike some of his predecessors. Das is keen to find a way out of every problem. One year after he came to RBI, Das has so far handled his new assignment well. He is a consensus man, articulate and doesn’t carry the demeanour of a typical central banker.

At a presser after the RBI’s bimonthly monetary policy announcement yesterday, Das had a word of caution to the gathered audience, “Don’t discount the RBI,” In the policy the Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, retained the policy rate, the repo, at which it lends short term funds to banks. The high retail inflation on one side and the rapidly slowing growth on the other side had put the rate setting panel in a tough spot.

But, Das had other plans. There were couple of announcements that will provide some relief on the liquidity front to the banks and, if they lend, also to borrowers. The RBI announced that banks don’t need to provide for cash reserve ratio (CRR) for certain incremental retail loans. Also, stressed MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) were given more time to restructure their loans. Banks were also given option to manage their liquidity through long-term repo operations.

Demonetisation man

Long before he arrived at the Mint Street in December, 2018, to take over as Reserve Bank of India’s new governor following the controversial exit of Urjit Patel, Das had earned a reputation—the number one problem solver and go to man for government to handle difficult tasks.

In 2016, during the chaos following the demonetisation—the biggest economic disruption India has witnessed in a long time--Das was given the charge to manage the course of actions; he faced criticism and confusion on a daily basis, not the RBI governor. The central bank largely remained a mute spectator. Patel rarely spoke on currency ban in public. It was Das, who faced the flak as Modi’s demonetisation man.

Yesterday, Das attempted to go beyond the monetary policy and spent more time to spell out a credit policy. RBI has, for long, attempted to make monetary transmission effective for banks using every tools at its disposal. It has often reached a stage of confrontation with banks in the past, but has largely been unsuccessful in making banks toe the line. Banks always played safe to protect their net interest margins and found some way to limit the monetary transmission. When RBI has cut its policy rates by 135 basis points in the present rate cycle, most banks have matched it with a 6-=75 bps cut at best. It remains to be seen whether this scenario will improve with the central bank deploying unconventional tools to prop up credit growth.

Muted credit growth

So far the credit flow has remain muted to most industrial segments. According to RBI data, loans to micro and small enterprises grew by 0.1 percent in the 12 months ending December, 2019 as compared with a contraction of 0.9 percent in the year before. That to medium-sized companies have grown by just 2.5 percent compared with 9.2 percent in the same period. When it comes to large companies, credit growth has been 1.8 percent as against 5.1 percent in the previous year. Similarly, housing loans have been consistently growing at above 17 percent and vehicle loans at a 7-8 percent.

Will these measures actually help to boost credit growth from these levels? One must wait and see. Because, the problem in the present economic scenario is not liquidity shortage but absence of demand in the economy. People are not buying houses and new vehicles because they are uncertain about their economic prospects in the future amid heavy job losses and overall subdued consumer confidence. MSMEs are not borrowing because these firms do not have enough demand to utlise their full capacity.

Also, one must keep in mind that banks are worried about fresh bad loan shocks from these segments--again something that can be associated with a floundering economy. Now, with banks getting a leeway from CRR and additional liquidity channels to lend to retail loans and small companies, will cheaper money banks alone solve this problem? Only time will tell. But, as far as Das is concerned, once again, Modi’s demonetisation man has proved that he can always pull out some tricks from the hat even in an adverse scenario.