you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 02:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Darwinbox raises $15 mn from Sequoia India, others

Darwinbox's cloud based end-to-end Human Resource Management System (HRMS) caters to HR needs across the entire employee lifecycle (hire-to-retire).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Darwinbox, an enterprise HR technology platform, on Thursday said it has raised USD 15 million (about Rs 105 crore) led by Sequoia India. The series B round also saw participation from existing investors, Lightspeed India Partners, Endiya Partners and 3one4 Capital, a statement said.

"Partnering with marquee investors will accelerate our penetration into the Asian Enterprise market, drive product innovation and maximize value delivered to customers," Darwinbox co-founder Jayant Paleti said.

Darwinbox has over 200 customers with more than five lakh employees spread across 50 countries. Some of their notable customers include Arvind, Adani, Mahindra, Kotak, GVK group companies, Bharti AXA, Dr Reddy's, Bisleri, Nivea, Paytm and Swiggy.

"We will invest heavily in further strengthening our platform, especially our analytical layer with AI and ML capabilities to aid decision making," said Chaitanya Peddi, co-founder of Darwinbox who leads their product development and engineering.

Asia's HR technology market is estimated to be at USD 9 billion.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies

