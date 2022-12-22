 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Darlings, Jamtara, RRR: What India watched on Netflix in 2022

Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 04:35 PM IST

On average, every Netflix film and series from India that was released in 2022 trended in eight countries, the company said.

Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings witnessed the highest opening ever for any Netflix film in the country, the company stated in its year-end blogpost.

The Hindi language Netflix original film clocked a viewership of over 32 million viewing hours across 28 countries, it said. Monica, O My Darling, a Hindi neo-noir Netflix original entertainer, also topped the charts in seven countries including India in the first two weeks of its release.

Netflix stated that it released 27 original films and series in India in 2022 across more than 10 genres, of which 9 were films and the remaining 18 were television series.

It claimed that on an average, every Netflix film and series from India that was released this year trended in eight countries. Seven out of 9 films found a place in the weekly top 10 lists of the most watched films across the world, indicating the increased popularity of Indian content across the world.

The Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's period action film RRR remained on the global Top 10 list for most watched non-English films for 15 weeks, making it the longest-ever Indian title to feature on the list. Netflix stated that the movie has witnessed a viewership of over 73 million hours on its platform to date.

ReadHow S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR lures us into its world