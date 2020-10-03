Danone to launch more adult nutrition products in India

France's Danone, which manufactures yogurts and health foods, is planning to launch more adult nutrition products in India.

"There are some very exciting projects in the pipeline, which will be launched soon; which could be in the active aging, healthy aging segment that will definitely look at the new consumer changing perceptions. A lot has changed in the last five to six months. A lot of people now are open to understanding what nutrition means. Everyone knows immunity is an issue," Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director, Danone India told Mint.

In its adult nutrition portfolio, the company sells health food drink Protinex in India.

The company might expand its foods and nutrition products in formats other than powder, Mint reported.

Danone India acquired the Protinex brand after purchasing Wockhardt Group's nutrition portfolio in 2012.

"Traditionally, Protinex was always dominant in pharmacies because it was seen as a prescription brand. Since then a lot of channel play has changed—some because of COVID and then by efforts of the sales team. So we've increased our reach significantly in grocers, that's where we want it to be because it's an everyday brand," said Bakshi who joined the company last year.

Danone exited the dairy foods business in India in 2018. It continues to sell products for pregnant women and infants under the brands Aptamil, Neocate, Farex, Dexolac and Nusobee.