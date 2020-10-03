172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|danone-to-launch-more-adult-nutrition-products-in-india-5916691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Danone to launch more adult nutrition products in India

Danone acquired the Protinex brand after purchasing Wockhardt Group's nutrition portfolio in 2012.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

France's Danone, which manufactures yogurts and health foods, is planning to launch more adult nutrition products in India.

"There are some very exciting projects in the pipeline, which will be launched soon; which could be in the active aging, healthy aging segment that will definitely look at the new consumer changing perceptions. A lot has changed in the last five to six months. A lot of people now are open to understanding what nutrition means. Everyone knows immunity is an issue," Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director, Danone India told Mint.

In its adult nutrition portfolio, the company sells health food drink Protinex in India.

Close

The company might expand its foods and nutrition products in formats other than powder, Mint reported.

related news

Danone India acquired the Protinex brand after purchasing Wockhardt Group's nutrition portfolio in 2012.

"Traditionally, Protinex was always dominant in pharmacies because it was seen as a prescription brand. Since then a lot of channel play has changed—some because of COVID and then by efforts of the sales team. So we've increased our reach significantly in grocers, that's where we want it to be because it's an everyday brand," said Bakshi who joined the company last year.

Danone exited the dairy foods business in India in 2018. It continues to sell products for pregnant women and infants under the brands Aptamil, Neocate, Farex, Dexolac and Nusobee.
First Published on Oct 3, 2020 09:09 am

tags #Business #Danone #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.