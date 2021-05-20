MARKET NEWS

Dalmia Power sells Indian Energy Exchange shares worth over Rs 487.54 crore

As per the shareholding data for March 2021 quarter, Dalmia Power, a public shareholder in the firm, held an 8.18 per cent stake in Indian Energy Exchange.

PTI
May 20, 2021 / 09:59 PM IST
Energy Exchange. | PC-Shutterstock

Energy Exchange. | PC-Shutterstock

Dalmia Power Ltd on Thursday sold Indian Energy Exchange's shares worth Rs 487.54 crore through an open market transaction. Dalmia Power has offloaded more than half of its shares it held in the firm and is now left with a little over 1.11 crore scrips.

As per the shareholding data for March 2021 quarter, Dalmia Power, a public shareholder in the firm, held an 8.18 per cent stake in Indian Energy Exchange. A total of 1.34 crore scrips were sold at Rs 363.84 per scrip, bulk deal data on BSE showed.

Five pharma cos get permission to produce antifungal drug Amphotericin B liposomal injection

Through separate transactions, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd and Societe Generale purchased shares of Indian Energy Exchange worth Rs 59.99 crore and Rs 80.1 crore, respectively. On Thursday, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd ended 5.46 per cent lower at Rs 360.9 per scrip on BSE.

 
PTI
TAGS: #Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd #Dalmia Power #Indian Energy Exchange #Societe Generale
first published: May 20, 2021 09:59 pm

