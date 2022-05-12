English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Dalmia Cement draws up plan to invest Rs 2,600 crore in Tamil Nadu

    The company would set up two greenfield grinding units with a capacity of producing two million tonne per annum each, regional director of the cement-maker Sunil Aggarwal said.

    PTI
    May 12, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST

    Cement-maker Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, has chalked out a Rs 2,600-crore investment plan spread over the next four years to take up expansion of its existing facilities and also set up new manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu, a top official said on Thursday.

    The company would set up two greenfield grinding units with a capacity of producing two million tonne per annum each, regional director of the cement-maker Sunil Aggarwal said.

    "We have identified land in Virudhunagar district. It is a greenfield project. The capacity will be two million tonne per annum. For the second unit, we are looking at south of Chennai…,” he told PTI.

    To a query, he said the company expects to generate 500 new jobs in Virudhunagar with the setting up of the new unit and it would augment the existing facilities.

    Aggarwal said the company would be required to spend around Rs 600-Rs 800 crore for the grinding unit in Virudhunagar in the first phase.

    Close

    Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd currently has two manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu — one in Tiruchirappalli and the other at Ariyalur, he said.

    Recently, for setting up the new units, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Dalmia Cement #Tamil Nadu
    first published: May 12, 2022 06:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.