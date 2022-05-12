Dalmia Cement draws up plan to invest Rs 2,600 crore in Tamil Nadu

Cement-maker Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, has chalked out a Rs 2,600-crore investment plan spread over the next four years to take up expansion of its existing facilities and also set up new manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu, a top official said on Thursday.

The company would set up two greenfield grinding units with a capacity of producing two million tonne per annum each, regional director of the cement-maker Sunil Aggarwal said.

"We have identified land in Virudhunagar district. It is a greenfield project. The capacity will be two million tonne per annum. For the second unit, we are looking at south of Chennai…,” he told PTI.

To a query, he said the company expects to generate 500 new jobs in Virudhunagar with the setting up of the new unit and it would augment the existing facilities.

Aggarwal said the company would be required to spend around Rs 600-Rs 800 crore for the grinding unit in Virudhunagar in the first phase.

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd currently has two manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu — one in Tiruchirappalli and the other at Ariyalur, he said.

Recently, for setting up the new units, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes