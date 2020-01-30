Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q3 net dips 33% at Rs 27cr

Its net profit stood at Rs 40.16 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 33 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 26.68 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019.
Its net profit stood at Rs 40.16 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.Total income, however, rose to Rs 520 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 as against Rs 464.27 crore in the same period last year.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 09:00 pm