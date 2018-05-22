App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 22, 2018 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dalmia Bharat not to revise bid for Binani Cement

The Dalmia Bharat Group-backed consortium has decided not to revise its bid to match that of UltraTech for acquiring the stressed assets of Binani Cement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Dalmia Bharat Group-backed consortium has decided not to revise its bid to match that of UltraTech for acquiring the stressed assets of Binani Cement.

The deadline for the consortium offered by the resolution professional ends on May 23.

However, Dalmia Bharat said it will continue its legal battle in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal and in the Supreme Court.

"We will not revise the bid as it will defeat the purpose for which we were fighting...," a Dalmia Bharat official told PTI.

related news

The NCLAT today declined to order a status quo on the bids to maximise the offer for debt-ridden Binani Cement by the two resolution applicants, UltraTech Cement and the Dalmia Bharat Group.

The appellate tribunal said the final outcome of the bids to maximise the value would be subject to the outcome of the Dalmiya's petition filed before it.

The NCLT has already asked bankers to look into the revised bid of the Aditya Birla Group's cement firm, including the operational creditors and unsecured lenders, while giving Dalmia Bharat an opportunity to improve its offer.

The NCLAT has listed the matter for next hearing on July 10.

Ultratech's bid for Binani Cement is around Rs 1,100 crore more than that of Dalmia Bharat Group's Rajputana Properties.

tags #Companies #Current Affairs

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.