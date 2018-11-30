App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dalmia Bharat Cement develops new chemically modified cement

The company has already filed a patent for engineered speciality cement, Executive Director Sujit Ghosh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dalmia Bharat Cement on Friday claimed to have developed a chemically modified and environment-friendly variant of cement for infrastructure projects.

The company has already filed a patent for engineered speciality cement, Executive Director Sujit Ghosh said.

"We have come out with engineered cement, which is chemically modified and targeted at high performance infrastructure projects that would require only three days of curing instead of three-four weeks," Ghosh said on the sidelines of an ICC-organised conference on cement.

Curing is a process to maintain the correct moisture level in concrete to achieve a desired strength and durability.

related news

"We have already filed for patent for this variant of cement. It will benefit infrastructural as well as large-scale housing construction in the country, as completion time for these projects can be reduced by a month," he said.

The company has put to use this variant of cement in the Chennai airport.

Ghosh said the modified variant would require "30 per cent less cement and less water," making it a greener option.

The engineered cement - Infra Green - is manufactured at the 4 million tonne per annum Dalmiapuram plant in Tamil Nadu, the 2.5 mtpa plant in Belgaum and the 4 mtpa plant in Rajgangpur in Odisa.

In the household space, Ghosh said Dalmia Bharat Cement has introduced a wall putty that does not require prima and lowers paint consumption by 15-20 per cent, translating to an overall cost saving of 30 per cent.

The company has invested Rs 120 crore in developing the two speciality products and its manufacturing capabilities.

The construction chemicals and additives segment in the country is estimated at around Rs 1,390 crore, growing at a rate of 12-25 per cent, he said.

Meanwhile, the cement maker is raising its capacity in the 1.3 million tonne plant in West Bengal to 4 mtpa, and at the Rajgangpur plant in Odhisa by another 3 mtpa.

The expected outgo on account of these brownfield projects is around Rs 3,500 crore.

The company is also exploring a greenfield grinding unit in north Bengal, the official said.

Dalmia Bharat Cement's total installed capacity is likely to go up from 26 mtpa to nearly 33 million mtpa.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 08:53 pm

tags #Business #cement #Companies #Dalmia Bharat Cement #Sujit Ghosh

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.