MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Daimler's trucks, luxury cars to go their separate ways

Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius said that 'by unlocking the full potential of both companies, we are establishing two undisputed innovation leaders who will set the pace in the transformation of their industries.'

Associated Press
October 01, 2021 / 08:46 PM IST
AP

AP

Shareholders in Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, on Friday approved the spinoff of the truck division as a separate company.

The move is intended to give the division, including U.S.-based Freightliner, the freedom to react quickly to changing markets and focus on the new technologies that are transforming the automotive industry.

The voting at an online shareholder meeting Friday also means that Stuttgart-based Daimler will rename itself as Mercedes-Benz Group AG as of Feb. 1, 2022.

Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius said that "by unlocking the full potential of both companies, we are establishing two undisputed innovation leaders who will set the pace in the transformation of their industries.”

Close

Related stories

One reason for the spinoff is that the luxury cars and trucks are pursuing different technological approaches to developing zero local emission vehicles, with Mercedes-Benz focusing on battery-powered cars while the truck business is developing hydrogen powered vehicles for long-haul transport. The move is intended to let the separate companies make faster, more independent decisions in a rapidly shifting environment and serve distinct customer bases.

The company says luxury cars and big trucks are fundamentally different businesses. The Mercedes-Benz car division sells a luxury product to well-heeled consumers, while the truck division sells big-ticket goods to businesses focused on the return on their investment. Splitting the two businesses will, Daimler hopes, reduce what it calls a conglomerate discount — meaning the two companies would be worth more separately than they are together.

Daimler Truck is testing the GenH2 long-haul truck which uses liquid hydrogen to generate electric power from a fuel cell; the vehicle could be ready for use by 2027 if the hydrogen fuel infrastructure is ready. Hydrogen trucks will be needed because increasing numbers of electric vehicles put more pressure on the electricity grid as tougher emission standards in Europe aimed at fighting climate change mandate larger numbers of electric cars. “Europe needs a hydrogen economy,” said Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum.

Daimler Truck includes Freightliner trucks made in Cleveland, North Carolina, Mt. Holly, North Carolina and Santiago Tianguistenco, Mexico, as well as its North American headquarters and styling and test centers in Portland, Oregon.

The spinoff was approved by 99.9% of represented capital, and the renaming by 99.9%, with 56.4% of share capital represented at the meeting.

Shareholders in Daimler are to get one share in Daimler Truck Holding AG for every two shares they hold, giving them 65% of the new company. Daimler will keep a minority interest of 35%. The company expects that the listing will take place later this year on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Associated Press
Tags: #Auto #Business #Daimler Truck #Mercedes-Benz #World News
first published: Oct 1, 2021 08:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.