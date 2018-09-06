App
HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Daimler rolls out 100,000th vehicle from Tamil Nadu factory

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV),which is the the 100 percent Indian subsidiary of the Daimler AG, Germany, had started production from the facility in 2012 and rolled out the first Bharat Benz rigid heavy-duty trucks in June that year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chennai-based commercial vehicle maker Daimler Thursday rolled out the 100,000th vehicle from its Oragadam manufacturing facility.

"The 1,00,000th vehicles illustrate the unprecedented ramp-up of our operations since 2012. We are proud to have reached another important milestone on our sustainable growth path in India," said Erich Nesselhauf, managing director and chief executive officer, DICV.

The Oragadam facility near Chennai manufacture nine to 49 tonne trucks besides buses and coaches under the brand name BharatBenz buses and Mercedes-Benz caches in the domestic market.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Daimler #Germany #India #Tamil Nadu

