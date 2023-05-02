 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daimler India rolls out BharatBenz Simulated Driver trainer initiative

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

Daimler India, the subsidiary of Stuttgart-based truck maker Daimler has rolled out 'BharatBenz Simulated driver trainer' initiative aimed at enhancing driving skills and adapting drivers to digital technology, the company said on Tuesday.

BharatBenz Simulated driver trainer offers an immersive multi-sensory digital experience and provides an inclusive training programme in five languages and 27 driving modules, the company said.

It would enhance driver skills, help them learn and adapt to modern technology in BharatBenz trucks, better their logistical efficiency, drive safer than before and strengthen driving capability for interstate, intra-city, hilly and mining terrain applications.