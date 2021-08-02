Daimler India names Anshum Jain as new COO

Representative image

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Monday said it has appointed Anshum Jain as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company with immediate effect. In his new role, Jain will be responsible for various functions including supplier management and logistics.

Jain comes with an experience of over 25 years in India, the US, and Germany in managing and leading all aspects of large manufacturing operations with P&L responsibility. His most recent role was with Wirtgen (John Deere) as Chief Operating Officer, where he was heading the India operations. Prior to Wirtgen, he was associated with Demag Cranes, MTU (Daimler), Cummins, and Bosch.

"Jain is an ideal choice for the role of COO at DICV as he brings strong global experience and proven strength in setting up manufacturing plants. He has the ability to take radical strides in managing supply chain and operations areas with improvement of margins and excellence on all business metrics," DICV Managing Director and CEO Satyakam Arya said in statement.

DICV produces and sells trucks from 9 to 55 tons, as well as BharatBenz buses, Mercedes-Benz coaches, and bus chassis.