Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Daimler India MD Nesselhauf to take up global role in Germany

Nesselhauf, who was heading DICV since June 2014, will return to Germany to take over global responsibility for manufacturing engineering at Daimler Trucks' headquarters, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) today said its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Erich Nesselhauf will take up a global responsibility at company's headquarters in Germany with effect from October 1. Nesselhauf, who was heading DICV since June 2014, will return to Germany to take over global responsibility for manufacturing engineering at Daimler Trucks' headquarters, the company said in a statement.

His successor in India will be announced in due course, it added.

"We thank Erich Nesselhauf for more than ten years of dedicated service in this strategic growth market. Under his leadership, we have firmly established our footprint in India, which includes our domestic BharatBenz business as well as exports from India to markets around the globe," Head of Daimler Trucks Asia Hartmut Schick said.

Nesselhauf joined Indian operations in 2008 and built the local procurement and supply chain strategies from ground up. In June 2014, he was named Managing Director and CEO of DICV.

Under his leadership, the company further accelerated its ramp-up in the Indian CV industry as it advanced to a production of almost 100,000 vehicles since 2012.

Besides, under his watch company sold over 75,000 BharatBenz units in the domestic market, exported BharatBenz, FUSO, Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands to over 40 markets across the globe.

It also shipped more than 50 million parts from India to other Daimler entities in Europe, Japan, North and South America.

DICV is a 100 percent subsidiary of Germany's Daimler AG.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 07:59 pm

