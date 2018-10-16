App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 05:46 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Daimler, BMW offer concessions to ease EU concerns on car-sharing deal

Daimler and BMW want to combine their car-sharing units Car2Go and DriveNow to better compete with US rival Uber and China's Didi Chuxing.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

German luxury carmakers Daimler and BMW have offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about their plan to combine their car-sharing businesses, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The companies made the offer on Monday, a filing on the EU competition enforcer's website showed, without providing details.

The Commission is expected to seek feedback from customers and rivals before deciding by November 7 whether to accept the concessions, demand more or open a full-scale investigation.

Daimler and BMW want to combine their car-sharing units Car2Go and DriveNow to better compete with US rival Uber and China's Didi Chuxing.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 04:05 pm

tags #Business #world

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.