Daimler, BMW offer concessions to ease EU concerns on car-sharing deal

Daimler and BMW want to combine their car-sharing units Car2Go and DriveNow to better compete with US rival Uber and China's Didi Chuxing.
German luxury carmakers Daimler and BMW have offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about their plan to combine their car-sharing businesses, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
The companies made the offer on Monday, a filing on the EU competition enforcer's website showed, without providing details.
The Commission is expected to seek feedback from customers and rivals before deciding by November 7 whether to accept the concessions, demand more or open a full-scale investigation.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 04:05 pm