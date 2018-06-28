App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 05:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Daikin Industries elevates India head to global board

Institutional investors and shareholders of the company are also supporting Daikin's approach that supports boardroom diversity, imperative to operating global organisations in a border-less world.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading air conditioner maker Daikin Industries today said it has elevated its Indian operation head Kanwaljeet Jawa to its global board. Daikin India CEO & MD Kanwaljeet Jawa will be the first Indian to be part of 10 member board council of USD 20 billion Daikin Industries, Japan that will steer the future of the company, said a statement.

Jawa had joined Daikin in 2010 as the COO and was later elevated as the MD & CEO of the Indian subsidiary.

Confirming the development, Toshio Nakano, Chairman DIT & DAIPL said: "This is a move as per the Daikin corporate governance code, urging us to make boards more open to gender balance and people with international backgrounds".

Moreover, institutional investors and shareholders of the company are also supporting Daikin's approach that supports boardroom diversity, imperative to operating global organisations in a border-less world, he added.

related news

"Jawa has been the change agent for Daikin India's turnaround since 2010, and we are happy to promote him and bestow additional responsibilities that mirror Daikin's vision & goals going forward," Nakano added.

Daikin India had a turnover of Rs 3,250 crore in FY 2017-18.

Under Jawa's leadership Daikin India has become a full scale HVAC organisation powered by a local R&D facility, Japan Institute of Manufacturing Excellence (JIM) and a 40 acre super HVAC manufacturing facility in Rajasthan.

Founded in 1924, Daikin has over 90 worldwide production bases and its product are sold in over 150 countries.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 05:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #Daikin #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.