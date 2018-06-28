Daikin Industries elevates India head to global board

Leading air conditioner maker Daikin Industries today said it has elevated its Indian operation head Kanwaljeet Jawa to its global board. Daikin India CEO & MD Kanwaljeet Jawa will be the first Indian to be part of 10 member board council of USD 20 billion Daikin Industries, Japan that will steer the future of the company, said a statement.

Jawa had joined Daikin in 2010 as the COO and was later elevated as the MD & CEO of the Indian subsidiary.

Confirming the development, Toshio Nakano, Chairman DIT & DAIPL said: "This is a move as per the Daikin corporate governance code, urging us to make boards more open to gender balance and people with international backgrounds".

Moreover, institutional investors and shareholders of the company are also supporting Daikin's approach that supports boardroom diversity, imperative to operating global organisations in a border-less world, he added.

"Jawa has been the change agent for Daikin India's turnaround since 2010, and we are happy to promote him and bestow additional responsibilities that mirror Daikin's vision & goals going forward," Nakano added.

Daikin India had a turnover of Rs 3,250 crore in FY 2017-18.

Under Jawa's leadership Daikin India has become a full scale HVAC organisation powered by a local R&D facility, Japan Institute of Manufacturing Excellence (JIM) and a 40 acre super HVAC manufacturing facility in Rajasthan.

Founded in 1924, Daikin has over 90 worldwide production bases and its product are sold in over 150 countries.