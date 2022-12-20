 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daiki Axis Japan to infuse fresh investments to expand presence in south India

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Daiki Axis Japan will infuse fresh investments to expand its presence in south India, a company official said.

In November, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the company's second unit in India in Palwal, which was set up with an investment of Rs 200 crore to produce sewage water treatment units. A unit is already operational at Vapi in Gujarat.

When asked about future investment plans, Kamal Tiwari, CEO of Daiki Axis India, said: "Our next plan is to set up a factory either in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka or Tamil Nadu.

"Meetings have already been done with all these states. As we start getting approvals, we will begin construction work immediately by 2023 to cater our demand." The company's long-term plan is to set up a manufacturing unit in each state of India, he said.

The Vapi and Palwal plants on an average have the annual capacity to produce around 1,000 sewage water treatment units each with Japanese "Johkasou" technology used to treat domestic wastewater locally and reuse it.

Each project in south India will be on the lines of Palwal's in terms of investment and capacity, the CEO said.