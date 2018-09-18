App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Daiichi Sankyo moves NCLT to stay insolvency plea against RHC Holding

Daiichi Sankyo, which has filed an intervention application in the insolvency plea filed by HDFC Bank, said they have a decree to recover money against RHC Holding.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to stay the insolvency proceedings against RHC Holding initiated by HDFC Bank. A two member bench NCLT has asked both - RHC Holding and its lender HDFC Bank to file reply over the move within a week.

The tribunal has directed to list the matter on October 4 for next hearing.

Daiichi Sankyo, which has filed an intervention application in the insolvency plea filed by HDFC Bank, said they have a decree to recover money against RHC Holding.

The Delhi High Court has already granted a status quo over sale of assets by RHC Holdings.

related news

A tribunal in Singapore had passed the award in favour of Daiichi holding that the Singh brothers (Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh) had concealed information that the Indian company was facing probe by the US Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Justice, while selling its shares.

The high court on January 31 had upheld the international arbitral award passed in the favour of Daiichi and paved the way for enforcement of the 2016 tribunal award against the brothers who had sold their shares in Ranbaxy to Daiichi in 2008 for Rs 9,576.1 crore. Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd had later acquired Ranbaxy from Daiichi.

It had, however, said that the award was not enforceable against five minors, who were also shareholders in Ranbaxy, saying they cannot be held guilty of having perpetuated a fraud either themselves or through any agent.

Daiichi had moved the high court seeking direction to the brothers to take steps towards paying its Rs 3,500 crore arbitration award, including depositing the amount. It had also urged the court to attach their assets, which may be used to recover the award.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 02:02 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Daiichi Sankyo #RHC Holding

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.