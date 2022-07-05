English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Dabur's Burman family becomes official promoter of Eveready Industries

    Entities belonging to the family — Puran Associates, VIC Enterprises, MB Finmart, Gyan Enterprises and Chowdry Associates — now jointly own 38.38 per cent in Eveready Industries after the completion of an open offer in June.

    PTI
    July 05, 2022 / 06:06 PM IST
    dabur_55915000

    dabur_55915000

    FMCG firm Dabur India promoter Burman family has now become promoter of Eveready Industries, according to a regulatory filing by the Kolkata-based flashlight and battery maker.

    Entities belonging to the family — Puran Associates, VIC Enterprises, MB Finmart, Gyan Enterprises and Chowdry Associates — now jointly own 38.38 per cent in Eveready Industries after the completion of an open offer in June.

    These firms ”have become the promoter of the target company,” said a disclosure to bourses made by the company under SEBI’s takeover regulation.

    The investment firms of the Burman family entities had acquired a 14.55 per cent share of Eveready Industries from the open market in June and now collectively own a majority stake.

    Prior to this, the family already had acquired a 23.83 per cent stake in Eveready Industries. In February this year, the Burman group, through various entities had made a Rs 604.76-crore open offer to acquire around 1.89 crore shares of Eveready Industries, representing 26 per cent of the expanded voting share capital, at a price of Rs 320 per share, payable in cash.

    Close

    Related stories

    The opening of the tendering period of the offer was fixed on April 26, 2022 and the date of closure on May 10, 2022. The offer was subsequent to the group buying a further 38.22 lakh shares aggregating 5.26 per cent stake in the batteries and flashlights firm, through its stock broker JM Financial Services, thereby triggering the open offer for an additional 26 per cent stake under Sebi norms.

    Earlier, the Burman group, through its entities — Puran Associates Pvt Ltd, VIC Enterprises Pvt Ltd, MB Finmart Pvt ltd, Gyan Enterprises Ltd and Chowdry Associates held 19.84 per cent in Eveready Industries.

    Besides Dabur, Burman family owns other businesses which include Aviva Life Insurance Co, Lite Bite Foods, HealthCare atHOME (HCAH) and Burman Hospitality, which is Taco Bell’s master franchise partner in India.
    PTI
    Tags: #Burman family #Burman group #Dabur #Eveready Industries
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 06:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.