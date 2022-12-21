 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Dabur promoters offload 1% stake through block deal

PTI
Dec 21, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

"Burman family, who are part of the majority shareholders of Dabur India Ltd, have sold approximately 1 per cent shares through a block deal," said a regulatory filing by Dabur India.

(File image)

Home-grown FMCG major Dabur India on Tuesday said its promoters the Burman family have sold shares amounting to about 1 per cent stake in the company through the open market to raise funds for financing some ventures.

"Burman family, who are part of the majority shareholders of Dabur India Ltd, have sold approximately 1 per cent shares through a block deal," said a regulatory filing by Dabur India.

These shares were sold through two holding companies -- Gyan Enterprises and Chowdry Associates.

"The purpose of doing this transaction is to raise funds for financing some ventures in the private hands of the Burman family," it added.

For the quarter ended September 2022, the promoter and promoter group owned 67.24 per cent stake in Dabur India, while the rest 32.76 per cent was with public investors.

Shares of Dabur India, which owns power brands such as Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur PudinHara, Dabur Lal Tail, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste and Réal, settled at Rs 579.85 a piece, down 1.51 per cent from the previous close.