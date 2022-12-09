Dabur India expands Fem brand with sanitary napkins foray

Packaged consumer goods company Dabur India confirms its expansion into personal care space with the launch of sanitary napkins in a press filing. It has decided to extend its brand 'Fem' to the sanitary napkins segment.

Business Standard had reported two days ago the announcement of the company foraying into women’s personal hygiene space with the launch of Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins which the company confirmed today.

Smerth Khanna, head commerce at Dabur India, said, “With the launch of Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins, we are addressing an unmet consumer need for a superior feminine hygiene product at a pocket-friendly price.”

The product will only be sold online which will increase Fem's market share in the personal care industry.

Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins will be offered in two sizes: FEM Ultracare XL, which costs Rs 150 for a pack of 20 and Rs 299 for a pack of 40. Also, FEM Ultracare XL+ comes in a pack of 30 and is priced at Rs 330 and a pack of 50 is priced at Rs 535.

The product is being launched on e-commerce marketplace Flipkart.

Moreover, as part of the product launch, the FMCG company has also introduced a new social programme named "Swasthya Aur Suraksha" to promote women's health and give opportunities to young girls from disadvantaged backgrounds. Dabur has pledged to donate one free sanitary napkin to a girl from a low-income family for every pack of Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins sold, the company said.

