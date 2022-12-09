 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Dabur India expands Fem brand with sanitary napkins foray

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

The product will only be sold online

(File image)

Packaged consumer goods company Dabur India confirms its expansion into personal care space with the launch of sanitary napkins in a press filing. It has decided to extend its brand 'Fem' to the sanitary napkins segment.

Business Standard had reported two days ago the announcement of the company foraying into women’s personal hygiene space with the launch of Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins which the company confirmed today.

Smerth Khanna, head commerce at Dabur India, said, “With the launch of Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins, we are addressing an unmet consumer need for a superior feminine hygiene product at a pocket-friendly price.”

The product will only be sold online which will increase Fem's market share in the personal care industry.

Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins will be offered in two sizes: FEM Ultracare XL, which costs Rs 150 for a pack of 20 and Rs 299 for a pack of 40. Also, FEM Ultracare XL+ comes in a pack of 30 and is priced at Rs 330 and a pack of 50 is priced at Rs 535.

The product is being launched on e-commerce marketplace Flipkart.