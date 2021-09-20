MARKET NEWS

Dabur forays into face wash category under Vatika brand

The company expects Dabur Vatika Face Wash range, which has been exclusively launched on e-commerce platform Flipkart, would strengthen its presence in the personal care market.

PTI
September 20, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
 
 
Homegrown FMCG major Dabur Monday announced its foray into the face wash category by extending the Vatika brand into the segment.

Dabur India AGM - Consumer Marketing ­ Rajat Mathur said, “We are excited to strengthen our Vatika portfolio with the launch of new Vatika Face Wash. Be it hair oil or shampoo, Dabur Vatika has evolved as the preferred personal care brand for millions of consumers over the years.”

With the new Vatika Face Wash, Dabur is now expanding the Vatika franchise to give consumers a soap and paraben-free product for their daily face care needs, it added.

Flipkart Senior Vice President - Beauty, General Merchandise and Home - Manish Kumar said: “With the changing external environment, we have witnessed consumers becoming more aware of the environmental impact and benefits of using organic/natural products. Keeping up with these insights, we are excited to co-create and bring Dabur’s new Vatika Face Wash to the market.”

The new face wash has been launched in three variants.
