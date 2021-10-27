Dabur enters diaper market with Dabur Baby Super Pants

FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on October 27 said it is foraying into the baby diapers segment as part of its strategy to expand its baby care portfolio. The company said that Dabur Baby Super Pants Diapers will be launched on Flipkart during their Big Sale Day.

“When it comes to diapers, parents look for quality and durability. Dabur Baby Super Pants range of diapers with Insta Absorb Technology is the latest offering in our endeavor to offer high quality, trusted products for Baby care. It has been our continuous effort to give our shoppers something new and innovative and we are really excited to co-create this product with Flipkart. We are confident that Dabur Baby Super Pants will be immensely loved by parents and babies too will feel comfortable in it,” company's E-commerce Business Head, Smerth Khanna said in a statement.

Dabur Baby Super Pants will be available in 3 sizes – Small with 42 Pants, Medium with 32 Pants and Large with 32 Pants – priced at Rs 549.

The FMCG brand claimed that its newly launched product is a first of its kind diaper in the market with Insta–Absorb Technology. "It is infused with Aloe Vera, Shea Butter and Vitamin E, to offer gentle protection for the baby’s sensitive skin, naturally. Super Pants came with Ultra Absorb Core, Crisscross Absorbent Sheet and 12-Hour Zero Leakage promise to help your baby have a sound sleep,” Dabur India Ltd AGM-Consumer Marketing Rajat Mathur said.