Dabur commences construction of Rs 550 crore manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday said it has commenced construction of its largest manufacturing facility near Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The company commenced construction of its largest manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh. Being set up with a phased investment of around Rs 550 crore, this new unit would manufacture a range of Dabur's food products, ayurvedic medicines, and health supplements, Dabur said in a regulatory filing.

Dabur said the first phase of construction of this new facility – which has been planned under the Mega Projects Scheme of the Madhya Pradesh government as well as the Central Government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme – is scheduled for completion by the end of 2021-22 financial year.

Located in the SMART Industrial Park near Indore, this unit will provide direct cum indirect employment to around 1,250 people initially and over 3,000 people at the end of the final phase.

"This project is the largest single investment by Dabur in the state of Madhya Pradesh and is a clear commitment on our part towards promoting the traditional science of Ayurveda... This new facility will provide us the space needed to rapidly expand our production capacity to not only satisfy the growing demand for Ayurvedic products and medicines but also develop and launch innovative food products for the future," Dabur India Limited Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said.

Malhotra said the new factory is a step forward towards strengthening the company's position as the world's largest ayurvedic products and medicines manufacturer and a market leader in the Indian foods and beverages category.

A ground-breaking ceremony was organised at the site, which was attended by Dabur India Ltd. Executive Director-Operations Shahrukh A Khan and senior officials from the state government.