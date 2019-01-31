App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dabur CEO says domestic sentiment in rural markets to gain pace

Management’s positive commentary on the steady rural growth outlook was a key relief

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Dabur India’s Chief Executive Officer Sunil Duggal is optimistic about the medium term prospects for India, and is also confident about the domestic consumer sentiment for rural markets.

"The medium-term prospects for India remain robust and we are confident that domestic consumer sentiment, particularly in rural markets, will gain pace in the months to come on the back of fiscal stimulus,” Duggal said in its earnings statement.

The FMCG company reported a healthy set of numbers for the October to December quarter, beating analyst expectations on January 31.

According to analysts, the management’s positive commentary on the steady rural growth outlook was a key relief, given that it had cautioned a possible moderation in rural growth on the backdrop of a weaker monsoon after the announcement of its results for the July to September quarter.

The company’s Q3 consolidated profit grew by 10.2 percent YoY to Rs 366 crore. Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 332 crore.

The company’s Q3 consolidated revenue during the quarter went up 11.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,199 crore, with a healthy domestic volume growth at 12.4 percent against 13 percent in same period last year.

Domestic business stood at 72.2 percent of its sales, led by a volume growth of 12.4 percent YoY on a base of 13 percent. The international business was impacted by currency movement and weak performance in the MENA region.

Commenting on strong results, Duggal said, “Prudent cost management initiatives, coupled with strong growth in the domestic market across our key business categories helped Dabur India Ltd mitigate the weaker economic indicators and macro-economic headwinds in some international markets to deliver a strong overall performance in the third quarter of 2018-19 financial year.”

Home and personal care grew 16.3 percent with significant contribution from its hair and skin care products. 

The company’s care business witnessed a 10 percent YoY growth, while Red Toothpaste Franchise grew at 22.6 percent. 

However, the low-priced Babool continued to face high competition. 

In the case of healthcare, the company continues to remain ahead of regional players, with Dabur honey growing by 19.8 percent.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 07:25 pm

